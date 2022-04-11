SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man died after being run over by a vehicle he was attempting to steal a catalytic converter from in south Sacramento early Monday morning, police said.
The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 4:45 a.m. to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Methodist Hospital on Timberlake Way. This is near the Cosumnes River Boulevard exit off of Highway 99.READ MORE: Sacramento Has Multi-Million-Dollar Backlog Of Park Maintenance Needed
The man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. He was identified as Jose Adolfo Rangel, 28.READ MORE: Sacramento Shooting Challenges Downtown's Rebuilding Efforts
Investigators said Rangel was tampering with the vehicle at the time of the collision.
The driver of the vehicle spoke with officers at the scene.MORE NEWS: Former Contract Manager Pleads Guilty In Probe Of Caltrans Bribery
Sacramento police said the investigation remains active.