MANTECA (CBS13) — Investigators have identified a suspect in a Manteca shooting that left a man in critical condition over the weekend, police said Monday.
The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Big League Dreams on Milo Candini Drive.READ MORE: Suspect Sought After House Fire In Placer County
Police have since identified the shooter as 42-year-old Cory Croslow of Stockton. Croslow’s whereabouts and the weapon used remain unknown and investigators are asking the public for any information that could lead to his arrest.READ MORE: Crews Extinguish Scrap Metal Yard Fire In Downtown Sacramento
Croslow is a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.
Police said a Ramey arrest warrant was issued for Croslow for a charge of attempted murder.MORE NEWS: Sacramento Entertainer 'DJ Gio' Identified Among 2 People Killed In Natomas Shooting
Croslow is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should contact the Manteca Police Department.