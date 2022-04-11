CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:North Highlands News

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A three-alarm fire has damaged a strip mall in North Highlands on Monday.

The scene is along the 5400 block of Auburn Boulevard.

READ MORE: Sacramento Entertainer 'DJ Gio' Identified Among 2 People Killed In Natomas Shooting

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the building.

READ MORE: Deadly Crash Blocks Highway 49 Near La Barr Meadows In Nevada County

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews are responding to the scene and have now called for three-alarms. Firefighters are being placed strategically around the building.

MORE NEWS: Crews Responding To Scrap Metal Yard Fire In Downtown Sacramento

Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point.