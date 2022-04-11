NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A three-alarm fire has damaged a strip mall in North Highlands on Monday.
The scene is along the 5400 block of Auburn Boulevard.
Metro Fire is onscene of a 2-Alarm strip mall fire in North Highlands. Crews are working to extinguish the blaze now. pic.twitter.com/f2G8gBOKyx
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) April 11, 2022
Black smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the building.
Metro Fire of Sacramento crews are responding to the scene and have now called for three-alarms. Firefighters are being placed strategically around the building.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point.