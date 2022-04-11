SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say they towed dozens of cars after a large sideshow event in the Sacramento area on Sunday.
Exactly where in the county the sideshow took place is not clear, but several law enforcement agencies – including California Highway Patrol's Valley Division, Sacramento police, Elk Grove police and Citrus Heights police – took part in the counter operation.
Sacramento police say the operation managed ended with 28 vehicles being towed.
Further, police say 28 citations were issued and 9 felony arrests were also made during the operation. Four guns were also seized, police say.
Law enforcement officers are still following up on the investigation and may tow even more vehicles connected to this weekend’s sideshow, police say.