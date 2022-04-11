SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A day after ending the season on a win against the Suns, the Sacramento Kings have let go of their interim head coach.
Alvin Gentry took over for Sacramento after Luke Walton was fired 17 games into the 2021-22 season. The team’s record at that point was 6-11. Gentry went on to lead the Kings to a 24-41 record.
Kings GM Monte McNair on Interim Head Coach, Alvin Gentry.
“The entire Kings organization is grateful for the leadership of Alvin Gentry, who stepped up when he got the call mid-season,” said McNair. “We appreciate his leadership on and off the court.”
While the Kings never reached above the .500 mark under Gentry, the team still managed to stay in contention for a spot in the Play-In Tournament until April.
However, the Kings still came up short – meaning that Sacramento has now gone 16-straight seasons without making the playoffs.
The last coach to lead the Kings to the playoffs was Rick Adelman. A total of 11 different coaches have led Sacramento since Adelman left in 2006, with whoever takes the job next being the 12th.