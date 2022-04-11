TRUCKEE (CBS13) – According to Caltrans, chains are now required in several locations across Northern California.
#TrafficAlert UPDATE: ❄️Chains⛓ now REQUIRED on ALL vehicles expect 4-wheel-drive vehicles w/ snow tires on eastbound I-80 from Cisco to Truckee & westbound I-80 from Truckee to Eagle Lakes. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHP_Truckee pic.twitter.com/hiAR9bQPIH
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 11, 2022
As the snow trickles into northern California, Caltrans is notifying people that chains are now required on all vehicles westbound I-80 from Truckee to Eagle Lakes. They are also requiring chains on all vehicles heading eastbound I-80 from Cisco to Truckee.
#TrafficAlert in @CountyElDorado: ❄️Chains⛓ REQUIRED on ALL vehicles expect 4-wheel-drive vehicles w/ snow tires on U.S. Highway 50 from Twin Bridges to Meyers.🥶 #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHP_Truckee pic.twitter.com/QipDHAoM2N
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 11, 2022