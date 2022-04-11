CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:snow, Truckee

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – According to Caltrans, chains are now required in several locations across Northern California.

As the snow trickles into northern California, Caltrans is notifying people that chains are now required on all vehicles westbound I-80 from Truckee to Eagle Lakes. They are also requiring chains on all vehicles heading eastbound I-80 from Cisco to Truckee.

