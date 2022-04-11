CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:i-80, snow, Truckee

DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) – According to Caltrans, I-80 eastbound traffic is being held east of Donner Summit because of a collision.

At this time, no estimated time of reopening has been given.

Caltrans is reminding drivers that chain controls are in effect on I-80 eastbound and westbound from Cisco to Truckee.