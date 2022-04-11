DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) – According to Caltrans, I-80 eastbound traffic is being held east of Donner Summit because of a collision.
#TrafficAlert: I-80 EB traffic is being held just east of Donner Summit due to a collision. No ETO.
Reminder that chain controls are in effect on I-80: R-2 EB/WB Cisco to Truckee.
Check https://t.co/2BbQLztxN4 for all chain control locations in the region. pic.twitter.com/LTW5QzPvpN
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 11, 2022
CHAIN CONTROL UPDATE:
Chain control is still up on I-80 over Donner Summit. We are dealing with multiple spin outs and traffic collision and we can’t emphasize this enough but… SLOW IT DOWN! Fortunately, the traffic collisions this morning have resulted with only minor injuries pic.twitter.com/qAXhBTx1o2
— CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) April 11, 2022
At this time, no estimated time of reopening has been given.
