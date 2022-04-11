Sacramento Kings Hang On To Beat Suns 116-109 In Regular-Season FinaleThe Sacramento Kings just finished a dismal year, which has been a common theme for the franchise over the last 16 seasons.

Logan Webb Gets Standing Ovation As Giants Beat Marlins 6-5 In Nail-Biter On Opening DayBrandon Belt rode into the ballpark on a trailored boat with his signature captain hat on while tossing baseballs into the stands in a festive pregame scene. He threw out the ceremonial first pitch, then delivered an insurance home run hours later in the eighth inning. His San Francisco Giants held on in a nail-biter to salvage opening day as fans hugged and cheered in relief.

PGA’s Cameron Champ Helping Sacramento-Area Children 'Master' The Game of LifeThe tiny nine-hole Foothill Golf Center on Verner Avenue in Citrus Heights is also home to one of the PGA’s biggest hitters. Cameron Champ grew up there and learned to play on the course with his grandfather.

'I Wanted To Do Something Monumental': Sacramento Man Looks To Make Team USA For 2024 Summer Olympics Break Dancing DebutA Sacramento dancer is hoping he has all the right moves to make the Team USA break dancing team at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where the sport will make its debut in the competition.