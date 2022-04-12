CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:homeless, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say debris associated with a homeless camp caught fire under I-80 on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened under eastbound I-80, west of Norwood Avenue. Exactly what started the fire is unclear, but crews found that no hydrants were in the area. Multiple engines and a water tender responded to the scene to help, the Sacramento Fire Department says.

Firefighters say a puppy was also found near the scene. It has been brought to safety and will be in the care of the Front Street Animal Shelter.

While the smoke has noticeably blackened the underside of the freeway, the structure was not damaged.

No injuries have been reported.