MANTECA (CBS13) — Authorities say the suspect in a Manteca shooting in the parking lot of Big League Dreams that left a man in critical condition over the weekend shot and killed himself in front of officers.
Manteca police identified 42-year-old Stockton resident Cory Croslow as the suspect in Sunday’s shooting.READ MORE: Homeless Debris Catches Fire Under I-80 In Sacramento; Puppy Rescued Nearby
A Ramey Warrant was issued for Croslow, but his exact whereabouts were unknown. However, Manteca police say they got a tip on Tuesday morning that he was possibly seen near E. Hammer Lane and Maranatha Drive in Stockton.
Detectives got to the scene and a perimeter was set up. Croslow was soon spotted lying in an orchard near the area.READ MORE: Police: Anonymous Threat Prompts Lockdown At Turlock Junior High School
As detectives tried to convince him to surrender, authorities say Croslow got up and committed suicide right in front of them.
No law enforcement officers discharged their weapons in the incident.MORE NEWS: Broadway Stars React To Cancellation Of Turlock High School’s Production Of ‘Be More Chill’ Musical
The Big League Dreams parking lot shooting still remains under investigation. Exactly why Croslow shot the victim is still unclear.