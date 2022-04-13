SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after two people were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the Arden-Arcade area, the Sacramento Police Department said Wednesday night.
The shooting happened at around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Darwin Street and Ernest Way. A little after 8 p.m., there was heavy police activity at the scene. The scene is between Howe Avenue and Ethan Way and just south of El Camino Avenue.
Sacramento police said both victims—one male and one female—are alive and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
There was no information on a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.