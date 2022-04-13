CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Two dogs died in a fire at an apartment complex in Citrus Heights on Wednesday, Sacramento Metro Fire said.
The fire happened early Wednesday evening on the second floor of the Legacy Park apartments on Sunrise East Way.
READ MORE: 'All We Can Do Is The Right Thing': Sherri Papini Appears In Court For First Time Since Admitting 2016 Kidnapping Was Hoax
Metro Fire said law enforcement and apartment security tried to rescue multiple dogs but two died.
One person was treated for injuries and released at the scene.
Metro Fire said the flames spread to other units. Arson investigators were called to the scene to help determine the cause and origin.