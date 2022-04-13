MODESTO (CBS13) — A fire damaged an A&W fast food restaurant in Modesto early Wednesday morning.
Modesto Fire says crews responded to the 1400 block of G Street restaurant around 6 a.m.
Firefighters found that flames from a fire that appears to have started outside were starting to get into the building.
Crews went on the offensive and were able to quickly put out the flames. No injuries have been reported.
Investigators believe the fire originated from an exterior encampment. No other details have been released.