STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying multiple suspects in an armed robbery.
On Apr. 9, at roughly 12:31 a.m., five suspects went inside a business on the 8000 block of Holman Rd and robbed it of money, liquor, and cigarettes.
Police say that four suspects were armed with handguns, and the fifth was armed with an “AR-style” rifle.
Stockton Police ask that if you recognize any of these suspects, contact Detective Edgar Rodriguez at 937-7222 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 946-0600.