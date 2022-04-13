Margot Hits Winning RBI Single In 10th, Rays Beat A's 9-8Manuel Margot hit a game-ending single during Tampa Bay's two-run 10th inning, and the Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 9-8 on Tuesday night.

Sacramento Kings Part With Alvin Gentry; Search Now On For 12th Coach Since Rick AdelmanA day after ending the season on a win against the Suns, the Sacramento Kings have let go of their interim head coach.

Sacramento Kings Hang On To Beat Suns 116-109 In Regular-Season FinaleThe Sacramento Kings just finished a dismal year, which has been a common theme for the franchise over the last 16 seasons.

Logan Webb Gets Standing Ovation As Giants Beat Marlins 6-5 In Nail-Biter On Opening DayBrandon Belt rode into the ballpark on a trailored boat with his signature captain hat on while tossing baseballs into the stands in a festive pregame scene. He threw out the ceremonial first pitch, then delivered an insurance home run hours later in the eighth inning. His San Francisco Giants held on in a nail-biter to salvage opening day as fans hugged and cheered in relief.