STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple mail theft suspects.
On Apr. 1, at roughly 12:43 a.m., two unidentified women used a stolen, or copied, key to enter the community mailroom at Morado Crossings on the 4100 block of E Morada lane.
READ MORE: Tiny Home Community Could Be Coming To Old Grocery Store Site In South Sacramento
Just a few days later, on Apr. 4, two unidentified male suspects entered the same mailroom at 1:03 a.m. and stole mail.
Police ask that anyone who recognizes these suspects contact Detective Sandrio at 937-8585 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 946-0600.