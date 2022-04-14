NORDEN (CBS13) — The wet weather rolling through the region is needed because it’s been so dry, but will this storm have an impact on California’s fire season?

An April snowstorm is delivering a welcome sight for snowboarders.

“A little better late than never,” snowboarder Mike Sapp said at Sugar Bowl Resort.

On Interstate 80, road conditions were fluctuating Thursday with some areas already seeing eight inches of snow. The California Highway Patrol suggests checking for road closures and chain requirements before heading out

“We’ll always take it,” said one woman who was skiing at the resort. “Whenever Mother Nature wants to deliver it.”

But will this spring storm delay the wildfire season? We took that question to Cal Fire.

“We’re not getting enough snowpack. We’re not getting enough moisture to make a significant difference,” said Chris Bruno with Cal Fire.

The reason is that there is simply not enough moisture to offset wildfire fuel turned bone dry from years of drought.

“Those are the difficult factors that are drying out our fields, our drought-stricken trees,” Bruno said. “That’s why we’re experiencing these fires at a larger scale earlier in the year.”

We also asked if wetter winters would put a damper on early spring wildfire warnings.

“If we had a greater snowpack, if we had seasonal rainfall that we had decades ago, that would be helpful,” Bruno said. “But unfortunately, at this point, I don’t feel it would make that needed difference.”

Cal Fire says there is no longer a fire season. The threat is with us year-round.