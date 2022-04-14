SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department said officers were involved in a pursuit that led to shots being fired Thursday evening.
The pursuit started shortly after 6:40 p.m. in the area of 23rd Avenue and 44th Street in the Oak Park area. The suspect eventually made their way onto Highway 50 and into Folsom.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies were assisting Sacramento police in an attempt to apprehend the suspect along Folsom Boulevard. Heavy police activity descended near the Folsom Premium Outlets. Folsom police advised residents to avoid the area while law enforcement is on the scene.
Eastbound Highway 50 at Folsom Boulevard and westbound Highway 50 at Prairie City Road were shut down due to the investigation, the sheriff’s office said just after 9 p.m.
Shooting investigation underway. Avoid the area. EB Hwy 50 @ Folsom closed//WB Hwy 50 closed @ Prairie City.
At this time, it is unclear if anyone had been injured.
