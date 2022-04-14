MANTECA (CBS13) — A body found in the river in Manteca this week has been identified and the case is being investigated as a homicide, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
The body was identified as Joseph Raymond Tigue, 53, of Manteca.
A fisherman called law enforcement when they located Tigue’s body face down in the San Joaquin River near Turtle Beach Wednesday morning.
The sheriff's office said there was no additional information available at the moment.
Anyone who may have information on Teague’s death is asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.