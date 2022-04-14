Irvin Pitches Into 7th, A's Take 3 Of 4 From Rays, 6-3Cole Irvin pitched into the seventh inning,and the Oakland Athletics beat Tampa Bay 6-3 Thursday to take three of four from the Rays.

Raiders Give QB Derek Carr 3-Year ExtensionDespite all of the issues with the Raiders last season, including the resignation of coach Jon Gruden, Derek Carr helped them to the playoffs as a wild card in the tough AFC West. He threw for a career-high 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns as Las Vegas went 10-7 before losing at Cincinnati in the postseason.

'She Always Wanted To Trailblaze For Women': Alyssa Nakken, Woodland Native And SF Giants Coach, Makes MLB HistoryA Sacramento State graduate and Woodland native has made Major League Baseball history—or should we say, she made "her-story."

Johansen's OT Goal Gives Predators 1-0 Win Over SharksRyan Johansen scored from a sharp angle at 3:18 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 1-0 victory over the slumping San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.