SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person is in custody after a shooting and car chase in Sacramento led law enforcement to Folsom Thursday night.
At around 6:40 p.m., officers assigned to gang enforcement tried to pull over the suspect for a vehicle violation in the area of 14th Avenue and 44th Street, Sacramento police spokesperson Zach Eaton said.
The driver took off to 44th and 23rd where he ambushed officers with gunfire. At least one officer fired shots back. No one was hit by gunfire, Eaton said.
The suspect eventually made their way onto Highway 50 and into Folsom. His vehicle was found abandoned just off the highway on Folsom Boulevard.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Folsom Police Department both assisted in the suspect search that led them to the area of the Folsom Premium Outlets. Eaton said the suspect was eventually located and arrested at the Natoma light rail station on the north side of the outlets. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was armed at the time of his arrest.
Sacramento police confirmed just before 10 p.m. that the suspect was in custody
Eastbound Highway 50 at Folsom Boulevard and westbound Highway 50 at Prairie City Road were shut down due to the investigation but have since been reopened.