Raiders Give QB Derek Carr 3-Year ExtensionDespite all of the issues with the Raiders last season, including the resignation of coach Jon Gruden, Derek Carr helped them to the playoffs as a wild card in the tough AFC West. He threw for a career-high 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns as Las Vegas went 10-7 before losing at Cincinnati in the postseason.

'She Always Wanted To Trailblaze For Women': Alyssa Nakken, Woodland Native And SF Giants Coach, Makes MLB HistoryA Sacramento State graduate and Woodland native has made Major League Baseball history—or should we say, she made "her-story."

Margot Hits Winning RBI Single In 10th, Rays Beat A's 9-8Manuel Margot hit a game-ending single during Tampa Bay's two-run 10th inning, and the Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 9-8 on Tuesday night.

Sacramento Kings Part With Alvin Gentry; Search Now On For 12th Coach Since Rick AdelmanA day after ending the season on a win against the Suns, the Sacramento Kings have let go of their interim head coach.