By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:Sacramento, Sacramento Police

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Police are investigating a shooting on 65th street.

According to police, at roughly 2:32 a.m., responded to calls about a shooting on the 5900 block of 67th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered three vehicles had been hit by gunfire and a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and the shooting is under investigation.

Officers have shut down the northbound lanes of 65th street between Jansen Dr and Fruitridge Rd as officers investigate a non-life-threatening shooting in the area.

Police advise drivers to take alternative routes.