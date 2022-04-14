MEYERS (CBS13) — A spring storm rolling through Northern California has led to travel troubles on major Sierra highways.
Snowfall Thursday night led to chain controls being enforced on Highway 50 between Twin Bridges and Meyers in El Dorado County and on Interstate 80 from the Nyack area to Truckee in Nevada County.
Chain controls were also in place for Highway 20 at Washington Road near Junction House east to I-80 and Highway 89 from Picketts Junction in Alpine County down the west side of Lake Tahoe to Luther Pass Road on the south side of Highway 50.
I-80 westbound was also shut down for some time in Truckee as a Greyhound bus was left abandoned in the snow.
This week's storm has brought plenty of rain and snow to the region after last week brought the warmest heat wave of the year yet. Multiple spinouts and traffic delays were reported throughout the evening on both 50 and 80.
The National Weather Service Sacramento extended this week’s winter weather advisory until 5 a.m. Friday