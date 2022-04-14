TURLOCK (CBS13) — The search is on for a mystery hero in Turlock who pulled a man from a burning car.
The Turlock Police Department said Thursday that firefighters found a man with life-threatening burns in an alley next to the burning car overnight on the 200 block of D Street. Crews had responded shortly after midnight over reports of a vehicle fire. Two witnesses reported the incident after hearing the booming sound of tires popping from the heat.
Turlock police said video evidence suggests the burned man was in the backseat of the vehicle and was pulled out by an unknown person while the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
Investigators think a good Samaritan rescued the man but did not remain on the scene. They are asking for that person to come forward to provide a statement.
“If this good Samaritan had not helped when they did, our investigation would look very different,” said Detective Brandon Bertram with Turlock police. “This person most certainly saved the man’s life.”
The burned man was flown to a burn center to undergo surgery.