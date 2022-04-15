SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After a two-year hiatus, Concerts In The Park will return to Downtown Sacramento on Friday evenings.
Starting May 6 and running through July 29, these free concerts are a tradition in Sacramento and showcase local and national talent at Cesar Chavez Park at 9th and J Street.
“As our community continues to heal through reconnection and shared experiences, we are pleased to bring live music back to Downtown Sacramento and announce an absolutely incredible musical line-up of local and national artists that will entertain and fill the city with positive vibes for 12 Friday nights,” said Michael Ault, Executive Director of Downtown Sacramento Partnership. “Concerts in the Park goes a long way to helping our downtown business owners, restaurants and bars more fully recover while returning a sense of renewed positivity and vitality to our central city.”
With the comeback of these events, the year 2022 will see nearly 65 national bands and DJs, including renowned performers like Bob Moses (electronic duo), The Expendables (American reggae-rock band), Nappy Roots (American alternative Southern rap quartet), Mod Sun (singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and rapper), and Cannons (indie-pop trio) along with popular DJs including DJ Noctural, DJ Epik, and DJNUNU, just to name a few.