WOODLAND (CBS13) — A Sacramento man died in an overnight crash just west of the city of Woodland, authorities said Friday.
The two-vehicle collision happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 97 and State Route 16 in Yolo County, the California Highway Patrol Woodland said.
The Sacramento man, 33, was driving a Honda Civic westbound on SR-16 while a Woodland man, 25, was driving a Chevy Impala northbound on CR-97.
The CHP said the Chevy struck the Honda, causing the Honda to crash into a power pole. The Impala then struck a utility box before rolling over on its roof.
The 33-year-old died at the scene. His identity has not been released. The 25-year-old was taken to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries.
According to investigators, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.