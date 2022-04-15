STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating an attempted home invasion involving at least four suspects that happened early Friday morning in Stockton.
The Stockton Police Department said it happened at around 3:30 a.m. along Farley Drive in the Valley Oak District located in the northern part of the city just southwest of the intersection of March and West lanes.
A woman, 55, was woken up to four suspects hitting her front door with an object, police said. The suspects never gained entry to the home and eventually left the scene in a dark-colored sedan.
The suspects were only described as wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.