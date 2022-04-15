Firefighters Battle Fire That Spread To 3 Homes In Manteca Manteca Fire crews responded to the scene along the 400 block of Golf Circle East around 2 a.m. Firefighters quickly found that three homes were already well-involved, the fire department says. A third alarm was called and crews went on the defensive to stop the flames from spreading to any other homes.

Suspect In Killing Of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael ConvictedDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/37SH0A0 One of the three men charged in the 2019 shooting death of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael has been convicted of second-degree murder. Deputy Ishmael was a four-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. He was shot and killed on Oct. 23, 2019, while he and a San Joaquin County off-duty deputy responded to a 911 call about marijuana plants being stolen from a home in the area of Sand Ridge Road in the Somerset area. Ishmael was attacked soon after he got out of his vehicle, authorities said, while the other deputy remained in the car and was shot in the leg but managed to return fire. Prosecutors said suspect Juan Carlos Vasquez-Orozco was the one who opened fire on the deputies. Deputy Ishmael was shot four times while the other deputy was also shot and wounded.

