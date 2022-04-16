STOCKTON (CBS13) — Four people were shot in Stockton near Coventry Drive Friday night, said the Stockton Police Department.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found four adult victims who had been shot.
Two of the victims, ages 27 and 26, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
The other two victims, ages 29 and 32, were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
At this time there is no motive or suspect information.