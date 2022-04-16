STOCKTON (CBS13) — A carjacking in Stockton Friday afternoon ended with the perpetrator being tazed by the police, said the Stockton Police Department.
The incident took place around 4:20 p.m. Friday on East Main Street in the Park District.
The victim, a 44-year-old man, was at a local business when the suspect attempted to drive away in the victim's vehicle.
The victim got into the back seat of his vehicle, at which point the suspect drove a short distance with the victim before fleeing the vehicle and barricading himself inside a business.
When officers arrived, the suspect refused to surrender, and the officers deployed a taser before taking the suspect into custody.
The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Marcos Morales, who was arrested on charges of carjacking, theft, and resisting arrest.