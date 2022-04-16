Guerrero Jr. Hits MLB-Leading 5th HR, Blue Jays Beat A's 4-1Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading fifth home run, Zack Collins had two hits and an RBI and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Friday night.

Rodón Works 7 Strong Innings, Giants Top Guardians 4-1Rodón (1-0) struck out nine, giving up two hits and a pair of walks as the Giants won their third straight.

Irvin Pitches Into 7th, A's Take 3 Of 4 From Rays, 6-3Cole Irvin pitched into the seventh inning,and the Oakland Athletics beat Tampa Bay 6-3 Thursday to take three of four from the Rays.

Raiders Give QB Derek Carr 3-Year ExtensionDespite all of the issues with the Raiders last season, including the resignation of coach Jon Gruden, Derek Carr helped them to the playoffs as a wild card in the tough AFC West. He threw for a career-high 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns as Las Vegas went 10-7 before losing at Cincinnati in the postseason.