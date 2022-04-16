CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:DUI, DUI Arrest, DUI Crash, head-on collision, Stockton News, Stockton Police Department, Traffic collision

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man was arrested for a felony DUI Friday night after a crash that sent one to the hospital in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department.

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday night when the driver of a white Chevrolet truck got behind the wheel of his car after spending the evening drinking with friends.

READ MORE: Residential Structure Fire In Modesto Kills One

While he was driving home, he drifted into oncoming traffic on El Dorado Street near Churchill Street and crashed into a red Toyota in a head-on collision.

The intoxicated driver, the 39-year-old Jason McKinley, was uninjured and his Blood Alcohol Content was found to be twice the legal limit.

READ MORE: Man Arrested For Carrying Loaded Shotgun In Woodland

The driver of the Toyota, a 20-year-old man, sustained major injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

McKinely was arrested for felony DUI and driving with a suspended license for a previous DUI.

MORE NEWS: Organics Waste Recycling Begins July 1 In Sacramento

Fortunately, everyone involved in the collision is expected to survive.