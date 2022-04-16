STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man was arrested for a felony DUI Friday night after a crash that sent one to the hospital in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department.
The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday night when the driver of a white Chevrolet truck got behind the wheel of his car after spending the evening drinking with friends.
While he was driving home, he drifted into oncoming traffic on El Dorado Street near Churchill Street and crashed into a red Toyota in a head-on collision.
The intoxicated driver, the 39-year-old Jason McKinley, was uninjured and his Blood Alcohol Content was found to be twice the legal limit.
The driver of the Toyota, a 20-year-old man, sustained major injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
McKinely was arrested for felony DUI and driving with a suspended license for a previous DUI.
Fortunately, everyone involved in the collision is expected to survive.