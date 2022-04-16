SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new state mandate will require residents of Sacramento to begin organics waste recycling on July 1st 2022, said the City of Sacramento.
California Senate Bill 1383 requires the recycling of organic matter to reduce short-lived climate pollutants in landfills due to the large number of food scraps discarded each year.
“We know many of our customers are eager to have this program start, but it’s important to wait until July 1 before adding food waste to your yard/green waste containers,” says Erin Treadwell, integrated waste compliance manager for the Recycling and Solid Waste Division. “We will be using different processing for the combined organics starting July. Until then, our processors can only take yard waste, and we want to avoid contamination.”
According to the state, Californians throw away nearly 6 million tons of food scraps each year, making up 15%-20% of all landfilled material.
Organic waste includes food waste such as fruit and vegetable scraps, eggshells, meat, and bones as well as food-soiled paper, like pizza boxes, coffee filters, and paper napkins.
"The Recycling and Solid Waste Division will be providing extensive outreach in May and June to help residential customers learn about the new organics recycling program. This program will keep the City compliant with State law as well as help the City meet its sustainability goals," wrote the City of Sacramento.
