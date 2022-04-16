MODESTO (CBS13) — Fire crews responded to a residential structure in Modesto Saturday morning that killed one person, said the Modesto Fire Department.
Around 4:40 a.m. Saturday morning, fire crews responded to a residential structure fire on Diablo Avenue.
Upon arrival, crews found flames coming from the second floor of the residence.
During the fire attack, crews found a victim trapped in the building and removed them to perform life-saving measures.
Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Additionally, one dog was rescued and is in stable condition.
Crews quickly knocked down the fire and then remained on the scene for the aftermath.