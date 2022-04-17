STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 19-year-old was arrested Saturday evening in Stockton for firing a gun, said the Stockton Police Department.
Around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to N. Pershing Avenue for reports of shots being fired.
No victims were found, however, officers conducted a follow-up and located one of the perpetrators involved in the shooting.
Officers found the 19-year-old Nevin Kenison to be in possession of a loaded gun and arrested him for charges and negligent discharge of a firearm.