CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Arrest, firearms, Shooting, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 19-year-old was arrested Saturday evening in Stockton for firing a gun, said the Stockton Police Department.

Around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to N. Pershing Avenue for reports of shots being fired.

No victims were found, however, officers conducted a follow-up and located one of the perpetrators involved in the shooting.

Officers found the 19-year-old Nevin Kenison to be in possession of a loaded gun and arrested him for charges and negligent discharge of a firearm.