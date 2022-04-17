SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting that took place on Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento left four people injured and one of them dead, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrived at the area around 12:16 a.m. Sunday morning and found two adult men and one woman lying in the parking lot of a local business with gunshot wounds.
Deputies began performing life-saving measures while waiting for additional first responders. Unfortunately, one of the male victims was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The other victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers later discovered that a fourth victim who had also been shot had been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries before law enforcement arrived.
No further suspect information is available at this time.