DAVIS (CBS13) — Sunday morning fire crews responded to an electric car fire on westbound Highway 80 in Davis, said the City Of Davis Fire Department.
The incident started when an electric car crashed and its battery packs caught fire.
Crews were able to successfully stop a chain reaction that would have led to the fire spreading.
The Mace Boulevard off-ramp was closed for some time.
No injuries were reported.