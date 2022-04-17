CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Yuba City news

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A vehicle fire that happened Sunday morning kept fire crews busy, said the Yuba City Fire Department.

The fire was first discovered when a driver noticed the fire while driving and pulled over to the shoulder of the road.

The incident took place at Percy Avenue and Garden Highway.

Crews were able to knock down the fire.

No injuries were reported.