Fire In Suisun City Threatens HomesA three-alarm house fire threatened nearby homes in Suisun City on Sunday. At around 2:46 p.m., the Suisun City Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire in the 500 block of Honker Lane in Suisun City. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

11 minutes ago

Sacramento PD Officer Arrested On Suspicion Of Secretly Photographing Women In Intimate SettingsA Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters.

21 minutes ago

Ceres Man Arrested In Double-Stabbing IncidentA suspect is under arrest after two men were stabbed in Empire over the weekend. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 5200 block of South Avenue late Sunday morning to investigate. At the scene, two stabbing victims were found. Both victims reportedly had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say, and have undergone surgery.

24 minutes ago

15-Year-Old Stagg High Teen Dies After Being Stabbed In Front Of Campus In StocktonOfficials say the 15-year-old student in Stockton has died after being stabbed multiple times by an intruder who came onto campus. The stabbing happened around 11 a.m. in front of Stagg High School, according to the Stockton Unified School District. Full article: http://cbsloc.al/3OlWgGl

1 hour ago

Press Conference On Fatal Stabbing Of Stagg High TeenA 15-year-old Stagg High School student has died after she was stabbed multiple times by an intruder who approached campus, officials say. Read the entire article here: http://cbsloc.al/3OlWgGl

2 hours ago