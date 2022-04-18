CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities were investigating a deadly shooting in the Fair Oaks area Monday evening.

There was a heavy police presence near Fair Oaks Park in the area of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Madison Avenue.

Shortly after 8 p.m., witnesses at the scene said two people were shot. A family member of one of the two people told CBS13 that person had died.

Law enforcement officials have not confirmed the shooting was fatal, but a CBS13 crew did see at least one body at the scene.

There were at least two different scenes related to this investigation.

At this time, it is unclear how many people were involved or if any arrests have been made.

More updates to follow.