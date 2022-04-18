SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities were investigating a deadly shooting in the Fair Oaks area Monday evening.
There was a heavy police presence near Fair Oaks Park in the area of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Madison Avenue.
READ MORE: Sherri Papini Pleads Guilty To Charges In Connection With Faking Her Own Abduction
Multi scene shooting investigation at Madison Ave and Fair Oaks Blvd and around Fair Oaks Park. Witnesses tell me two people have been shot. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/1DdEA2Nm24
— Velena Jones (@velenajones) April 19, 2022
Shortly after 8 p.m., witnesses at the scene said two people were shot. A family member of one of the two people told CBS13 that person had died.
Law enforcement officials have not confirmed the shooting was fatal, but a CBS13 crew did see at least one body at the scene.READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Stagg High Student Dies After Being Stabbed By Intruder In Front Of Campus
There were at least two different scenes related to this investigation.
At this time, it is unclear how many people were involved or if any arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Westbound I-80 Blocked Near Colfax After Semi-Truck Fire
More updates to follow.