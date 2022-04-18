CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Fairfield News

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A grass fire in Fairfield went to three alarms, authorities say.

The fire was burning near the 2500 block of Hilborn Road.

READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Stagg High Student Dies After Being Stabbed By Intruder In Front Of Campus

While no structures are currently threatened, the Fairfield Fire Department says a trailer Park on Goya Drive was threatened. No evacuation order were issued, however.

READ MORE: Westbound I-80 Blocked Near Colfax After Semi-Truck Fire

Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the flames.

MORE NEWS: Sacramento Officer Arrested After Investigation Into Accusations Of Secretly Recording Women Off-Duty

Crews remain at the scene for mop-up work.