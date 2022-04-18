FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A grass fire in Fairfield went to three alarms, authorities say.
The fire was burning near the 2500 block of Hilborn Road.
No evacuation order has been issued.
While no structures are currently threatened, the Fairfield Fire Department says a trailer Park on Goya Drive was threatened. No evacuation order were issued, however.
Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the flames.
Crews remain at the scene for mop-up work.