SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Another shooting that left a man dead Sunday night capped an already violent weekend in the Sacramento area.
Sacramento police say, a little before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Sandcastle Way to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.READ MORE: Sutter Health Workers Hit The Picket Lines Over Staffing Levels, Concerns Over Health Protections
The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he was later pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation. No information about the man killed, or any details about a possible motive or suspect, have been released.READ MORE: Suisun City House Fire Threatened Nearby Homes
Early in the morning on Sunday, Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies investigated a shooting in a parking lot on Franklin Boulevard and Florin Road that left one person dead and three other people hurt.
No suspect information has been released on that Sunday morning shooting either.
On Monday, California leaders are also set to hold a rally in support of the victims of violent crime. The rally, which is set to happen on the west steps of the California State Capitol building, is in response to the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento.MORE NEWS: Sherri Papini Pleads Guilty In Faked Abduction; Sentencing Set For July