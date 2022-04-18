STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 15-year-old Stagg High School student has died after she was stabbed multiple times by an intruder who approached campus, officials say.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday in front of campus, according to the Stockton Unified School District. Police say the suspect drove up to the front of the school, parked his car, got out, walked over to the student, and then stabbed her.READ MORE: Westbound I-80 Blocked Near Colfax After Semi-Truck Fire
Officials say the suspect was detained immediately after the stabbing. He has only been identified as a man at this point.
The student was rushed to the hospital but she has since died, the superintendent confirmed at a press conference later on Monday.
Stagg High was also immediately placed on lockdown, the district says. Students were dismissed at 2:17 p.m. at a separate exit.
Stagg High School is currently under lockdown for the safety of all staff and students.
A trespasser approached the campus and stabbed a student. The suspect is in custody and the victim has been transported to the hospital. The motive for the attack is under investigation
— Stockton Unified (SUSD) (@StocktonUnified) April 18, 2022
Local law enforcement has taken over the investigation, the district says.
Authorities say the incident doesn’t appear to be random and the student was targeted. A weapon has been recovered.
Stockton Mayor Kevin J. Lincoln had this to say about the shooting:
“My heart is shattered by the violence that ended the life of a young student today. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim. No child should ever have to experience or witness such senseless acts of violence. The safety and security of our students is of the utmost importance for the SUSD and the City of Stockton. We will work together to identify additional measures and resources promoting public safety and services for our students. SUSD Public Safety Department immediately responded to the incident and Stockton PD now has the suspect in custody. This is an active homicide investigation. We must pray for all of our students, families, faculty and staff as we grieve this heavy loss.”