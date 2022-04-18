STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 15-year-old Stagg High School student has died after she was stabbed multiple times by an intruder who approached campus, officials say.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday in front of campus, according to the Stockton Unified School District. Police say the suspect drove up to the front of the school, parked his car, got out, walked over to the student, and then stabbed her.

Officials say the suspect was detained immediately after the stabbing. He has only been identified as a man at this point.

The student was rushed to the hospital but she has since died, the superintendent confirmed at a press conference later on Monday.

Stagg High was also immediately placed on lockdown, the district says. Students were dismissed at 2:17 p.m. at a separate exit.

Stagg High School is currently under lockdown for the safety of all staff and students.

A trespasser approached the campus and stabbed a student. The suspect is in custody and the victim has been transported to the hospital. The motive for the attack is under investigation — Stockton Unified (SUSD) (@StocktonUnified) April 18, 2022

Local law enforcement has taken over the investigation, the district says.

Watch the press conference with school and police officials below.



Authorities say the incident doesn’t appear to be random and the student was targeted. A weapon has been recovered.

The school district says counselors responded to campus.

Stockton Mayor Kevin J. Lincoln had this to say about the shooting: