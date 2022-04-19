STOCKTON (CBS13) — The day after a 15-year-old student at Stagg High School in Stockton was stabbed to death on campus by an intruder, in what Stockton Police say is a “random act,” the campus community was back together for school. Increased security measures, service animals, and mental health resources were also in place.

Lutheran Church Charities canine teams were invited to Stagg High School Tuesday to meet with students and staff. The dogs are highly trained and can respond to those who need their services most.

The pups sat outside the memorial for visitors who needed them. Grief looks different for everyone, but what those who visited this spot today have in common is love for Aliycia Reynaga. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/97LRTFWT7t — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) April 19, 2022

Aliycia Reynaga died after being stabbed multiple times by an intruder, identified as Anthony Gray, 52. Officials said he drove up to the front of the school, parked his car in the lot and walked over to Reynaga where he stabbed her.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday in front of campus, according to the Stockton Unified School District (SUSD).

“Top Dog”, and team leader Debra Rider told CBS13 that no experience is the same after a traumatic event. Their canine teams are ready to meet students and staff where they are most needed.

“Each person might be different so we will let them sit,” Rider said. “Sometimes, people don’t even say a word, they might just want to pet the dog.”

Rider said canine teams are working out plans for the future, but she expects the three canines will return to campus multiple times.

“We’re making this not only our top priority, not only today, but always,” said Melinda Meza, Spokesperson for the Stockton Unified School District.

Meza said all safety plans, including at Stagg High School, are being audited by SUSD. Tuesday, there was an increased security presence on campus as well as on other SUSD high school campuses, according to Meza.

CBS13 asked if the safety plan in place failed on Monday. Meza’s response: “I wouldn’t say that, this is a tragedy, we’re so sorry it happened.” She added: “We do our best to make sure students teachers staff are safe and we hate to hear this happening anywhere.”

Now, Meza said, the district’s focus is to ensure “this won’t happen again in our school ever again.”