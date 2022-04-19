MODESTO (CBS13) — Deputies arrested a man accused of robbing a hair salon at knifepoint late Tuesday morning, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said.
Armando Calderon Ayala, 29, of Modesto, was pulled over and arrested about 30 minutes after his attempt to flee the area, authorities said. Ayala also reportedly admitted to robbing the business, TK Salon on Crows Landing Road.
A clerk worker at TK Salon suffered minor injuries after being knocked to the ground during the incident, authorities said. Despite this, the clerk was able to call 911 to report that a masked man armed with a knife entered the business demanding cash. The clerk was able to provide a suspect description that led to Ayala and the vehicle that he fled in.
Some of the items stolen during the robbery were returned to its owner.
Ayala was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center and faces armed robbery charges in lieu of $50,000 bail.