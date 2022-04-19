MODESTO (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in Modesto on Monday night.
Modesto police say officers responded to the 1600 block of Gardenia Road a little before 10 a.m. to investigate a report of multiple shots fired. At the scene, officers found a man in a vehicle who had several gunshot wounds.
Officers started life-saving measures, but police say he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
No motive or suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.
The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.