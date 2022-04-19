DONNER SUMMIT (AP/CBS13) — The Sierra Nevada woke up to snowfall again as rain fell elsewhere in Northern California on Tuesday as spring continued to deliver a taste of the kind of weather that was mostly absent during winter.

Various chain requirements had to be put into effect for vehicles on mountain routes, including Interstate 80, and strong winds created additional concerns for Sierra travelers.

All chain controls along the major highways have since been dropped as of late Tuesday morning.

A new 5.1" (13) of #snow with some heavy rates this morning! More snowfall is expected today and another larger storm is expected later this week!#CAwx #CAwater pic.twitter.com/3WWIV69jht — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) April 19, 2022

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Donner Pass reported more than 5 inches of new snow by midmorning.

A second, more impactful weather system is expected to move into California later this week, the National Weather Service said. Periods of heavy snow are expected, with the snow line around 4500-6000’ level typically seen during winter storms.

Despite the spring snow, California remains locked in drought after historically dry winter months. The Sierra snowpack, a key part of the state’s water supply, was just 38% of average on April 1, when it is normally at its peak.

Showers will continue today across portions of interior #NorCal before a stronger winter storm will bring heavy snow, Valley rain, & thunderstorms Wed PM – Thursday. Be prepared for significant mountain travel impacts!

View the forecast at https://t.co/WjKBsJDVhA #CAwx pic.twitter.com/MCirISMsqD — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 19, 2022

The late-season snow won’t end California’s water worries but it has had some effect. The snowpack had dwindled to just 22% of normal to date on April 11 and increased to 30% on Tuesday.

