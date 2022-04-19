Giants Lose In 10th To Mets 5-4 In First Game Of DoubleheaderTwo of baseball's best teams early this season, the Mets (8-3) and Giants (7-3) were each set to play at least 18 innings in one day for the first time since 2019. Pandemic-era seven-inning doubleheaders are gone, but automatic runners in extra innings remain.

'Unfinished business': Colin Kaepernick Says He's Willing To Come Back To NFL As Backup QuarterbackFree agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick says he has "unfinished business" in the NFL and is prepared to come back to the league as a backup quarterback if he has to.

Montas Sharp, Orioles Defense Not, In A's 5-1 WinFrankie Montas allowed two hits over six innings, the Athletics threw out two runners at the plate and Oakland held on and beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 in its home opener on Monday night.

Guerrero Jr. Hits MLB-Leading 5th HR, Blue Jays Beat A's 4-1Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading fifth home run, Zack Collins had two hits and an RBI and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Friday night.