By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a robbery that happened at a Golden 1 Credit Union on Stockton Boulevard late Tuesday afternoon.

Sacramento police said it happened at the bank location near UC Davis Medical Center.

It is unclear if the incident was a robbery of the bank or someone outside of the bank. There was no information available on a suspect or if there has been an arrest made.

There were no injuries during this incident.

More updates to follow.