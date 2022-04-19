SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a robbery that happened at a Golden 1 Credit Union on Stockton Boulevard late Tuesday afternoon.
Sacramento police said it happened at the bank location near UC Davis Medical Center.
It is unclear if the incident was a robbery of the bank or someone outside of the bank. There was no information available on a suspect or if there has been an arrest made.
There were no injuries during this incident.
More updates to follow.