Home Attendance Woes Continue In A's Loss To Orioles 1-0Jordan Lyles struck out six and walked one over five scoreless innings for his first victory with the Orioles as Baltimore beat the Oakland Athletics 1-0 on Wednesday.

Report: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Requests Trade#DeeboSamuel is set to be paid nearly $4 million this season after being a first-team All-Pro in 2021. Eight receivers have gotten new contracts this offseason worth at least $18 million a year, including Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams after trades from their old teams.

Giants Swept In Tuesday Doubleheader Vs. MetsMax Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and New York rode its $130 million ace to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday.

Giants Lose In 10th To Mets 5-4 In First Game Of DoubleheaderTwo of baseball's best teams early this season, the Mets (8-3) and Giants (7-3) were each set to play at least 18 innings in one day for the first time since 2019. Pandemic-era seven-inning doubleheaders are gone, but automatic runners in extra innings remain.