LINCOLN (CBS13) — Officers arrested two people accused of trying to steal gasoline from a parked vehicle in Lincoln on Wednesday.
The Lincoln Police Department said the officers who responded learned the pair had used a knife to puncture the vehicle's gas tank, causing around $1,000 in damage.
A witness spotted the pair acting suspiciously and called authorities at around 8:20 a.m. This happened in the area of Crystalwood Circle and E Street.
The pair were identified as 32-year-old Christopher Twilligear of Sacramento and 26-year-old Gabrielle Sole of Auburn. Police said both had fentanyl and drug paraphernalia on them.
Twilligear and Sole were booked into the South Placer Jail and face charges of vandalism, conspiracy, and drug-related charges. Authorities located more fentanyl in Twilligear’s possession during the booking process at the jail.