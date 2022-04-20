SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Manteca Police Department arrested three women in connection to a string of burglaries associated with organized retail theft.
On Apr. 11, Loss Prevention workers at a Manteca Target received information indicating that three women had stolen more than $1200 worth of items from a Target store in Lodi.
Manteca Target Loss Prevention associates watched the three women enter their store and soon realized that these women had stolen more than $2500 worth of baby formula three days prior.
After employees contacted the police, they continued to observe the women grab large amounts of baby formula, clothing, and other items and hide them in large tote bags in shopping carts.
When Loss Prevention Associates tried to prevent them from leaving the store without paying for the items; they refused to comply.
A short time later, police arrived and the women were detained without incident.
A search found that they were in possession of $2400 worth of stolen merchandise from the Manteca Target, $1200 worth of merchandise from the Lodi Target, and more than $600 worth of merchandise from an Elk Grove Walmart.
19-year-old Mia Whitted, 18-year-old Charlene Valdez, and a 17-year-old girl, all from the Sacramento area, were booked on charges of organized retail crime, grand theft, and conspiracy.