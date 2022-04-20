MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives say the man who was found shot to death in a car on Monday night in Modesto was a DoorDash driver.
Modesto police say officers responded to the 1600 block of Gardenia Road a little before 10 a.m. to investigate a report of multiple shots fired. At the scene, officers found a man in a vehicle who had several gunshot wounds.READ MORE: WATCH: Driver Rescued After Crashing Into Canal Near Waterford
Officers started life-saving measures, but police say he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Former Sacramento Teacher Files Lawsuit Against District, Claiming He Was Wrongfully Terminated Over Attendance At Jan. 6 Rally
On Wednesday, homicide detectives identified the man killed as 56-year-old Modesto resident Andrew Satavu. Detectives say Satavu was working for DoorDash and had just completed a food delivery in the area of the shooting.
Investigators say the shooting remains under investigation and it’s still unclear if it was a random attack.MORE NEWS: Report: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Requests Trade