DONNER SUMMIT (AP/CBS13) — Winter storm warnings are set to start going into effect along California’s mountainous eastern spine Wednesday as a new cold front approaches.

The system is the latest in a series of spring storms that has followed a dry winter that left California deep in drought.

Widespread rain, heavy mountain snow and periods of gusty winds were predicted to begin Wednesday afternoon and last into Friday, possibly spreading showers down into Southern California, the National Weather Service said.

A strong late season winter storm will impact interior #NorCal later today through Friday. Widespread precipitation and dangerous mountain travel conditions are expected. If you must travel, check road conditions at https://t.co/6jnhwJNN7a #cawx pic.twitter.com/HqDb8FPr5B — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 20, 2022

“This system continues to look like a very good late-season precipitation event for the region,” the Sacramento weather office wrote.

Higher elevations were expected to receive at least 1 foot to 2 feet (30-60 centimeters) of snow. Rainfall predictions ranged up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters), with possibly higher amounts if thunderstorms develop.

Winter storm warnings were scheduled to start going into effect from the Oregon border down through the southern Cascades and northern Sierra Nevada.

Travelers were likely to face whiteout conditions, road closures and chain controls, forecasters said.

“Any Sierra driving will be treacherous after today. It would be a good idea to delay non-essential travel until conditions improve,” the Reno, Nevada, weather office wrote. “If this isn’t possible, be sure to carry chains and winter survival supplies in your vehicle.”

Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.