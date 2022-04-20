CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Placer County, Roseville News

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Roseville-area home early Wednesday morning.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a 911 call at a residence along Livoti Avenue just after midnight.

Deputies entered the home and found a 41-year-old woman dead, the sheriff’s office says.

Detectives have since determined that a homicide took place. No other details about how the woman died have been released.

The suspect is still being sought, detectives say.