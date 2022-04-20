ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Roseville-area home early Wednesday morning.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a 911 call at a residence along Livoti Avenue just after midnight.
Shortly after 12 a.m, deputies responded to a 911 call at a home on Livoti Avenue, in Roseville. When deputies entered the home, they found a deceased 41 yr old female. Incident is actively being investigated&detectives determined this is a homicide. Suspect not yet located. pic.twitter.com/ZPx2AUPGht
— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) April 20, 2022
Deputies entered the home and found a 41-year-old woman dead, the sheriff's office says.
Detectives have since determined that a homicide took place. No other details about how the woman died have been released.
The suspect is still being sought, detectives say.